Jackson (ankle) took part in on-court workouts in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Jackson worked out alongside fellow point guards Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday as the trio prepares for the upcoming campaign. The No. 31 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jackson signed with the Pelicans last July, but never debuted after undergoing surgery prior to training camp to repair a fractured right foot. The 20-year-old was cleared in advance of the Las Vegas Summer League, but saw limited action after suffering an ankle sprain. Now that he's back to full health, Jackson will aim to carve out a role off the New Orleans bench during camp, but he seems more likely to spend extensive time in the G League in 2018-19.