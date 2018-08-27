Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taking part in workouts
Jackson (ankle) took part in on-court workouts in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Jackson worked out alongside fellow point guards Elfrid Payton and Jrue Holiday as the trio prepares for the upcoming campaign. The No. 31 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Jackson signed with the Pelicans last July, but never debuted after undergoing surgery prior to training camp to repair a fractured right foot. The 20-year-old was cleared in advance of the Las Vegas Summer League, but saw limited action after suffering an ankle sprain. Now that he's back to full health, Jackson will aim to carve out a role off the New Orleans bench during camp, but he seems more likely to spend extensive time in the G League in 2018-19.
More News
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Out for remainder of summer league•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: X-rays on ankle negative•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Taken to locker room•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: 25-minute restriction to start summer league•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Expected back for Summer League•
-
Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Ruled out for remainder of season•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...