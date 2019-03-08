Pelicans' Frank Jackson: To start vs. Toronto
Jackson will draw a spot start Friday against the Raptors, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Jrue Holiday (abdomen) out of the mix Friday, Jackson will draw his first start since Feb. 9 against Memphis. He's averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his previous seven games as a starter.
