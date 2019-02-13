Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Will need to earn minutes
Coach Alvin Gentry said Wednesday that Jackson is not entitled to minutes, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Jackson made seven straight starts between Jan. 29 and Feb. 9 amid some injuries to the Pelicans' backcourt, but he was sent back to the bench for Tuesday night's game and saw only 12 minutes -- his lowest total since Jan. 16. Gentry noted that he's optimistic for Jackson's future, but it sounds as though he's currently a bit frustrated with the second-year guard. Still, Jackson should remain a part of the regular rotation, and there's always a chance he could see an expanded role down the stretch if the Pelicans opt to rest veterans.
