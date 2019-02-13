Coach Alvin Gentry said Wednesday that Jackson is not entitled to minutes, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Jackson made seven straight starts between Jan. 29 and Feb. 9 amid some injuries to the Pelicans' backcourt, but he was sent back to the bench for Tuesday night's game and saw only 12 minutes -- his lowest total since Jan. 16. Gentry noted that he's optimistic for Jackson's future, but it sounds as though he's currently a bit frustrated with the second-year guard. Still, Jackson should remain a part of the regular rotation, and there's always a chance he could see an expanded role down the stretch if the Pelicans opt to rest veterans.