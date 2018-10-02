Jackson suffered a mild ankle sprain during Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

While Jackson's injury is being described as mild, the Pelicans are holding him out for the remainder of Monday's game as a precaution. Jackson missed all of last season after undergoing multiple foot surgeries, so the Pelicans will likely continue to be cautious with Jackson's foot injuries. New Orleans' next game is Friday against the Knicks, and Jackson should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.