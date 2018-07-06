Pelicans' Frank Jackson: X-rays on ankle negative
Jackson underwent X-rays on his left ankle sprain, with the results returning negative, Will Guillory of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. He is day-to-day.
Considering Jackson was helped to the locker room, there was initially some concern the injury might be serious. However, Jackson has avoided any significant damage. As he's day-to-day, he should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, especially since it's the second half of a back-to-back set.
