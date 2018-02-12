Pelicans' Frank Jackson: Yet to be cleared from foot injury
Jackson (foot) will be inactive for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
It was reported at the end of January that Jackson was nearing a return to practice, but there's been no recent update indicating he's done so. Jackson has officially been ruled out for Monday's contest and it seems highly unlikely he's back prior to the All-Star break. Until Jackson is taking part in full-contact practices, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
