Pelicans' Garlon Green: Leads team in scoring during SL loss

Green pitched in 23 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes during the Pelicans' 102-83 loss to the Knicks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Green had shot an impressive 50.0 percent over four summer league games coming into Friday's contest, but that had come over a modest 14.5 minutes per contest. However, he maximized his extended opportunity against the Knicks, generating a team-high scoring total while turning in a near-perfect showing from the field. The 27-year-old forward is trying to earn a training camp invite, but it remains to be seen if Friday's performance was enough to secure the opportunity.