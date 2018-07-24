Pelicans' Garlon Green: Receives multi-year deal from New Orleans

Green agreed to a multi-year contract with the Pelicans on Monday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

The Pelicans may not officially announce the deal until closer to the start of training camp, but Green, the younger brother of longtime NBA veteran Gerald, will get the opportunity to vie for a roster spot. Green played for the Pelicans' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month after stops in Japan, Germany and Belgium since going undrafted out of TCU in 2013.