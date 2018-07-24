Pelicans' Garlon Green: Receives multi-year deal from New Orleans
Green agreed to a multi-year contract with the Pelicans on Monday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
The Pelicans may not officially announce the deal until closer to the start of training camp, but Green, the younger brother of longtime NBA veteran Gerald, will get the opportunity to vie for a roster spot. Green played for the Pelicans' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League earlier this month after stops in Japan, Germany and Belgium since going undrafted out of TCU in 2013.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...