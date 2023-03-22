Temple recorded one assist in five minutes during Tuesday's 119-84 win over the Spurs.

Temple played five minutes in the victory, just the fifth time he has seen any action in the past two months. At this point in his career, Temple is nothing more than a depth piece for the Pelicans, providing far more value as a locker-room leader than an actual contributor. To put things in perspective, he has a grand total of 42 points in 21 games played this season. As you were.