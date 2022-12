Temple closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 loss to Utah.

Temple took to the floor for the first time in almost two weeks, logging limited run as the game descended into garbage time. Given he has played in only 10 games this season, it's safe to say that Temple's days of being a fantasy contributor are well behind him.