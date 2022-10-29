Temple finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix.

Temple was forced to step into a large role on Friday with Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) out and put together a solid outing. When the Pelicans are healthy, Temple is nothing more than a reserve wing, but for as long as they are battling the injury bug he may be asked to play filler minutes.