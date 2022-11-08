Temple (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago.
Temple will remain sidelined due to personal matters. He hasn't seen the floor since Oct. 30, but he's totaled just 21 minutes across two appearances this season, so his prolonged absence hasn't impacted the Pelicans rotation.
More News
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Won't play Monday•
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Makes 2022-23 debut•
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Light run in return from COVID-19•
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Cleared to play•
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Enters health and safety protocols•