Temple finished his 13th season with averages of 2.0 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.4 steals in 6.5 minutes per game over 25 contests.

Temple faded from the rotation in his second year in New Orleans, typically only seeing the floor in garbage time or when multiple rotation players were battling injuries. The 36-year-old seems to hold more value as a locker-room leader than an actual contributor at this point in his career. Temple's non-guaranteed $5.4 million salary could make him a candidate to be waived this offseason as the Pelicans look to piece together their roster for next season.