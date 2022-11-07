Temple has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers due to personal reasons.
Temple hasn't seen much playing time early in the regular season, but he'll be unable to suit up for Monday's matchup. It's unclear when he's expected to return, but his absence shouldn't impact the Pelicans' rotation.
