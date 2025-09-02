Brooks and the Pelicans agreed to a deal Tuesday, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

While the details of the contract are unknown, Brooks is likely set to compete for a two-way spot for New Orleans. The 26-year-old most recently played in three contests during the Las Vegas Summer League for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 16.2 minutes per game. However, Brooks has yet to make his NBA debut after going undrafted in 2022.