Hill was traded along with Eric Bledsoe and three future first-round draft picks from Milwaukee to New Orleans on Monday in exchange for Jrue Holiday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hill was a veteran asset off the bench for Milwaukee in 2019, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds over 59 games. He could slot in as a backup point guard behind Lonzo Ball and should be a fine mentor on a young-yet-talented team. However, there's a chance the Pelicans, suddenly flush with point guard depth, could look to re-route Hill to another team this offseason.