Jones (ankle) is active Tuesday against Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Jones will make his return after missing the past five games with a lingering left ankle sprain. However, the forward will be a minutes restriction according to head coach Willie Green. Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 rebounds this this year.
