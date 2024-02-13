Jones provided 17 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and five steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 96-87 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jones led all Pelicans players in scoring and steals while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and ending one rebound short of a double-double in a well-rounded performance. Jones has hauled in nine or more rebounds in two games this season while tallying a season-high-tying handful of steals. He has recorded at least 15 points an five boards in seven outings this year.