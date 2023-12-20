Jones amassed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 loss to Memphis.

Jones' downward slide continued Tuesday, scoring just seven points, while failing to record a defensive stat. As a player whose fantasy value is built on defensive production, nights like this are a real worry. After a hot start to the season, he has come crashing back to earth over the two weeks, sitting outside the top 250 in nine-category leagues. At this point, he should still be rostered but is only beneficial in specific situations.