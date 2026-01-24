Jones (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Memphis.

Jones will shake off his questionable tag and return from an eight-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. The 27-year-old forward has appeared in just one game since Dec. 23, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him operate under a minutes restriction. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Micah Peavy, Bryce McGowens and Jordan Hawkins.