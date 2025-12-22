Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (head) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Jones took a shot to the face during Saturday's win over the Pacers which ended his night early. That resulted in a migraine, but he has since been able to clear his questionable tag. He's unlikely to face any restrictions against Dallas.
More News
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Iffy for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Won't return Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Records eight steals•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Ejected vs. Portland•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Solid night in return from injury•
-
Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Will play vs. San Antonio•