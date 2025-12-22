default-cbs-image
Jones (head) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Jones took a shot to the face during Saturday's win over the Pacers which ended his night early. That resulted in a migraine, but he has since been able to clear his questionable tag. He's unlikely to face any restrictions against Dallas.

