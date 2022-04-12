Jones (lower leg) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's play-in game against the Spurs.

Jones was sidelined for the regular-season finale with a leg injury, but the absence was considered merely precautionary so it's not surprising to see him available for the win-or-go-home matchup. The rookie made 78 appearances during the regular season and averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.