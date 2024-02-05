Jones (groin) will play Monday versus Toronto, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Jones returns from a two-game absence due to right adductor soreness. He is joined by Zion Williamson (foot) and Larry Nance (ankle) in being cleared to play, bringing the Pelicans to full strength Monday.
