Jones supplied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Jones continues to play a minimal role, having logged no more than 18 minutes in any game thus far this season. Once seen as a key piece for the Pelicans, it would appear as though he is now on the outside looking in when it comes to meaningful minutes. While he can be viewed as a steals specialist, the fact of the matter is that he is averaging only 0.7 steals per game to this point.