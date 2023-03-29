Jones recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

Jones is rostered in fantasy leagues primarily for his contributions in the steals department, and after coming up empty in the category in Monday's blowout win over Portland, he was able to get back on track in the second leg of the back-to-back set. The second-year forward supplemented the steals total with solid production in the rebounds, assists and three-pointers, but he can't be relied upon to produce in all of those areas on a regular basis. He had turned in more modest averages of 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.3 treys in his prior six contests.