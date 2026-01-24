Jones (ankle) finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 25 minutes in Friday's 133-127 win over the Grizzlies.

With Jones making his return from an eight-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, the Pelicans opted to include him as part of a starting unit that lacked a true point guard while Jeremiah Fears moved to the bench. Jones ended up taking on some extra playmaking responsibilities as a result and netted a season-high assist total, and his output in that category plus strong defensive numbers helped offset the lack of scoring production. Assuming his ankle presented no complications during Friday's contest, Jones could see his minutes pick up slightly in the Pelicans' next game Sunday in San Antonio.