Jones (knee) is considered a game-time decision ahead of Friday's matchup against the Suns, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones missed Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a hyperextended right knee and will likely test things out during pregame warmups before the Pelicans determine his status for Friday's contest. If he's unable to play, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall should see increased run.