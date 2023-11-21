Jones ended Monday's 129-93 victory over the Kings with 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes.

Since returning from a three-game absence due to a fight fibula contusion, Jones has averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. Those would all be career-high marks by a large margin, so Jones is clearly playing at a high level right now. The impending returns of CJ McCollum (chest) and Trey Murphy (knee) may impact Jones' usage, but he would still be a solid fantasy play due to his defensive prowess.