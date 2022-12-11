Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Jones (ankle) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones and Brandon Ingram (toe) will miss their fifth and seventh consecutive games, respectively, when the two sit out Sunday's home game against the Suns, but both wings look as though they could be on track to return during the upcoming week. Whenever Jones and Ingram are both back in the fold, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels are likely to move to the bench and see playing-time reductions as a result.