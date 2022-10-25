Pelicans coach Willie Green said he is optimistic that Jones (knee) could come back for the team's upcoming road trip that starts Friday versus the Suns, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones hyperextended his right knee during Sunday's loss to Utah. While he is still out Tuesday, his potential return Friday is a good sign that the second-year forward has avoided a serious injury. Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall and Dyson Daniels should all see extended minutes until Jones returns.
