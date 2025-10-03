Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Dealing with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones missed Friday's preseason game against Melbourne United with a left ankle sprain.
This is a new injury for Jones, but it's not clear how serious it is. Jones underwent surgery Feb. 12 to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, but he was deemed 100 percent heading into camp. For now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against Houston.
