Jones missed Friday's preseason game against Melbourne United with a left ankle sprain.

This is a new injury for Jones, but it's not clear how serious it is. Jones underwent surgery Feb. 12 to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, but he was deemed 100 percent heading into camp. For now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against Houston.

