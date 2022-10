Jones logged 24 minutes and registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks.

Jones saw a healthy dose of playing time in his squad's final preseason contest and appeared ready for the 2022 campaign after his October was interrupted by a nagging rib injury. He's in line to open the regular season as the Pelicans' starter at small forward, with Zion Williamson (ankle) and Jonas Valanciunas rounding out the frontcourt.