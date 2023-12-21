Jones (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Cleveland, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup, and the Pelicans will wait to see how he fares leading up to tipoff before determining his status. Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins could see increased roles Thursday if Jones is unavailable.