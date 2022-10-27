Jones (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against Phoenix, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones was one of several Pelicans who sat out Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, but he was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session. Even if he's forced to miss Friday's matchup, it doesn't appear as though he'll be in line for a significant absence.
