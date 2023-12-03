Jones produced 17 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Bulls.

Jones delivered another strong two-way performance despite the loss, continuing his fast start to the season. He has been a top-40 player in standard leagues, thanks to averages of 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks. In a nutshell, he is putting up career-high numbers across the board. Although the return of Trey Murphy is likely to have an impact, Jones should remain a must-roster player moving forward, given his importance on the defensive end.