Jones (leg) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones will miss his first game of the season due to right fibula soreness. The extent of the injury remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will come Friday in Houston. The Pelicans will also be without CJ McCollum (chest) and Zion Williamson (personal), so they'll be extremely shorthanded versus a tough Minnesota squad.