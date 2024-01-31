Jones (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Jones and Zion Williamson (foot) have both been ruled out, so Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are all candidates for increased roles. This is Jones' first absence since Nov. 12, but he can be considered day-to-day moving forward, with Friday's matchup in San Antonio marking his next chance to suit up.