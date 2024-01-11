Jones logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 141-105 win over the Warriors.

Every one of Jones' seven shots Wednesday came from beyond the arc, and he efficiently made four of them. That tied the season-high total that he established three games prior versus Minnesota. Jones is averaging a career-best 1.3 triples per contest this season, though his strongest skill remains his defense. After picking up two blocks and one steal Wednesday, he's averaging 1.3 thefts and 1.0 swats on the season.