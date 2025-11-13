Jones had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jones extends his streak of logging at least one steal to seven, and is averaging 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.1 blocks and 2.1 threes in that span. While Jones has not been producing flashy numbers, he has been quite efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 43.8 percent.