Jones registered 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 win over Chicago.

Jones remained consistent on the scoreboard for a third consecutive game Wednesday, aided by the fact that he drained some late free throws to help seal the road victory for the Pelicans. He's made four appearances since returning to the court and has averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 30.0 minutes per game during that time.