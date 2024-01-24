Jones accumulated 22 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 win over the Jazz.

Jones has largely struggled in recent weeks, but he turned things around Tuesday with an efficient performance in Tuesday's blowout win. While his performance against the Jazz was encouraging, he'll need to turn in a few more strong stat lines before fully regaining the trust of fantasy managers.