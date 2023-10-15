Jones played only eight minutes in Saturday's preseason loss to the Hawks due to a neck issue, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The defensive stalwart produced five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3P), two steals, one offensive rebound and one assist before calling it a night early. There's been no word yet from the Pelicans that Jones' injury is serious, so his limited workload Saturday may have been precautionary.