The Pelicans announced that Jones (rib contusion) left Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bulls and will not return.
Jones is in line for a starting job at small forward this season. He played 12 minutes before leaving the game, but it is unlikely that this injury will keep him out for long. However, the Pelicans may decide to be cautious for the preseason.
