Jones chipped in two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-96 win over Charlotte.

Jones, who's been an inconsistent producer all season, failed to make an offensive impact for a second straight game. However, his defensive abilities have still been on full display recently, as he's notched at least one steal in 11 of his past 12 matchups. During that stretch, he's averaging 9.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 30.8 minutes with 50/34/70 shooting splits.