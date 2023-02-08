Jones finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 116-107 win over the Hawks.

Jones narrowly put an end to a streak of three straight single-digit scoring performances, but fantasy managers aren't counting on him for much production on the offensive end anyway. Instead, managers roster Jones mainly for his contributions on the defensive categories, and he came through in both the steals and blocks departments Tuesday while also chipping in more boards than usual. With 33-plus minutes in five straight games, Jones looks to have moved into an even larger role than he held earlier this season, and he could be poised to maintain this level of playing time through the All-Star break while Zion Williamson (hamstring) remains sidelined.