Jones amassed 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Jones had an all-around performance on the stat sheet Wednesday, and its also worth noting he led all Pelicans in minutes played. If Jones can maintain these kinds of performances on both offense and defense, he will be a viable and desirable asset for fantasy managers moving forward.