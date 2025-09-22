Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Full go ahead of camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pelicans executive vice president Joe Dumars said Monday that Jones (shoulder) has been scrimmaging non-stop for the past couple weeks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones underwent surgery Feb. 12 to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, but he's been at "full speed" for a while now, Dumars said. This means he shouldn't face any limitations ahead of training camp. Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals through 20 regular-season games in 2024-25, and he's currently penciled in as a starter alongside Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy.
