Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Jones joins teammate Zion Williamson (hip) as a game-time decision Sunday, after missing the Pelicans previous two games due to a hyperextended knee. His availability will largely depend upon how he feels after going through warmups as an early tip-off will hamper any chances of ramping up throughout the day.