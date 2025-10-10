Pelicans' Herbert Jones: Goes through practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) went through a full practice Thursday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Jones missed the first two preseason games with a left ankle sprain, but Guillory notes that he's fine now. Presumably, Jones should be ready to go for Tuesday's preseason action against the Rockets.
