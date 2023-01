Jones (back) will play in Friday's game against the Magic, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Jones will return from a four-game leave due to a back contusion and should be in line for an increased offensive role with Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined. His return will likely bump Dyson Daniels back to the bench and steal minutes from Garrett Temple, though Jones' minutes will be monitored Friday, per Jennifer Hale of Bally Sports New Orleans.